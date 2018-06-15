Morocco opens an Islamic finance window

Rabat

In Morocco’s financial capital, construction goes on into the late hours of the day. While builders continue to toil, office workers spill out of high-rises to make the long commute home. Traffic at rush hour can still be an issue even in developed Casablanca.

Looking around the city it is clear that Morocco is open for business. “Morocco was somewhat of a safe haven following the Arab Spring,” says Simon Auquier, counsel at French law firm Gide. “Political and social stability continued while some of our neighbours struggled.”

Amid the uprisings that characterised the Arab Spring, which spread across the region from Tunisia in 2010, Morocco remained relatively unscathed. While there were protests throughout the country where some disgruntled citizens took to the streets, Morocco’s King Mohammed VI – whose dynasty has ruled Morocco since the 17th century – responded with reform not restriction.

“The introduction of real constitutional reform in Morocco following the Arab Spring did a lot to placate the population,” says Wacef Bentaibi, partner at Gide. “And our relative stability in the region has continued to draw in business and investment into the country.”

With preferential tax legislation, along with myriad other incentives in Casablanca Finance City – an economic hub modelled on similar centres in Dubai – international businesses have been flocking to Morocco to take advantage of its cheap labour, skilled work force and proximity to sub-Saharan Africa, which all provide huge untapped potential.

Geography is also on its side. A slither of land in northwest Africa, Morocco is Europe’s gateway to the rest of the continent, an alternative to South Africa as a stepping stone into African frontier markets.

“When we were looking at setting up shop in Morocco as early as 2006, we saw that there were real efforts made to make the environment friendly for business,” says Adil Hajjoubi, general director at AlShall Morocco, a consulting and investment firm based in Rabat. “We opened up our office in Morocco in 2008 and following the Arab Spring the same time and effort has been put into creating a vibrant business environment that works. Legislation in Morocco isn’t applied just for cosmetic reasons but for real reasons.”—Agencies