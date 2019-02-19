Daily Pakistan Observer -

Morocco offers assistance in training of Imams, Khatibs

Islamabad

Ambassador of Morrocco, Mohamed Karmoune called on Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri here Tuesday and offered assistance in training of Imams and Khatibs of mosques in Morocco.
Both the federal ministers welcomed the proposal and reiterated to further deepen strong fraternal relations which are underpinned by common faith and cultural similarities. Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri said that Islam being the religion of peace and harmony promotes coexistence and advocates moderation. The information minister emphasized the need for enhanced cultural exchanges.—APP

