Morocco added their name to the list of unexpected winners at the ongoing World Cup after upsetting Belgium in their Group F clash at Al Thumama Stadium.

The North African nation came into the contest full of confidence after drawing their first game against last edition’s finalists, Croatia, and it showed in their play as they managed to hold Belgium at bay during the 2-0 win.

Abdelhamid Sabiri and fellow substitute Zakaria Aboukhlal scored one goal each for their side.

After an uneventful opening 45 minutes, Morocco seemingly went ahead in the last minute before halftime when Hakim Ziyech’s freekick went past Thibaut Courtoisbut a VAR check found skipper Romain Saiss had been just offside ruling the goal out.

It was the 14th incident out of 26 games at the tournament where teams went to halftime without a goal for either side.

An energetic but fruitless second period followed until the 73rd minute when Sabiri’s audacious effort from near the corner flag caught out Courtois at the near post as it curled in.

With Belgium pressing for the equalizer and leaving open spaces at the back, Morocco struck again after Ziyech set up Aboukhlal for the second goal which gave his side just their third victory in the history of the World Cup.

Morocco moved to the top of Group F with four points from two games with Belgium on three.