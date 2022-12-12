Morocco has green-lit the idea of operating special flights to carry fans from the country to Qatar to cheer on their team as it competes in the semifinal of the World Cup.

Morocco’s Royal Air Maroc will be responsible for the 30 special flights from Casablanca to Doha ahead of the country’s match against France.

The country’s national airline confirmed that the whole process would be completed in two days, from Tuesday to Wednesday. Passengers on these promotionally priced round trips will add to the thousands of Moroccans already attending the tournament in Doha.

Morocco recently became the first African side in the history of the competition to reach the semifinals of the World Cup in Qatar with a win over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, cheered on by both their native fans and the whole Muslim world.

The country has become a sensation in the footballing world after shocking teams like Belgium and Spain before knocking out Portugal as well.

Despite their little notoriety, Morocco has been one of the most consistent teams in this competition, concerning just a single goal to outlast the better sides such as Brazil and the Netherlands.

Morocco’s celebrations after their giant-killing exploits have also taken the internet by storm with their players celebrating with flags of Palestine after every win to highlight the unity in their ranks.

They will need every last one of their supporters’ appreciation as they look to add France to the upset list when the two face off in the second semifinal on December 15th (00:00 PKT).