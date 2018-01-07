Morne Morkel is a gentle giant with a heart of gold

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

On a Friday evening Malan, the elder brother of Morne Morkel, was overjoyed In his apartment in Vereeniging, Transvaal (South Africa) when Virat Kohli’s wicket fell.

It was a first ball wicket by Morne Mokel. “It made me jump up and down of joy… Was very happy for him…”, the brother, Malan Morket, who also played cricket, said exclusively over telephone.

“Yes, it was a big wicket of Team India captain. Virat Kohli is India’s best batsman. Kohli is very competitive and I think he (Kohli) wanted to be positive against the South Africa’s bowling attack. Morne’s extra pace and bounce was too on for him on this occasion”, he added.

“My father and I have been watching the game on TV”. Interestingly, all three brothers-Albie, Malan and Morne are cricketers. Not only that their 67-year-old father Albert Morkel also played cricket in South Africa.

All three brothers have learned the game practicing at the backyard. “Albie is currently playing in a match for his franchise team Titans in South Africa.

Morne Morkel talent was first spotted by the lightening bowler called Donald. AB de Villiers has also guided him.

“All three my brothers- Morne and Albie Morkel and ABD started playing professional cricket. They were sharing a big house”. “Morne is a gentle giant with a heart of gold”, the brother concluded.