Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

The tree plantation drive of Moringa tree has been initiated to cope with reduction of Stunting and malnutrition as well climate change effects of Shikarpur, Shahdadkot and Larkana districts because of Moringa is one of the indigenous valuable plants, the tree grows fast and has high nutritional value in all its parts – leaves, pods, seeds, flowers, roots, and even the bark, which provides protein, calcium, minerals, iron, and several important vitamins.

