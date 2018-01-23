Morgah Public Park to be opened for visitors in March

Rawalpindi

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has almost completed the construction work of Public Park Morgah.

Talking to APP, a PHA official told that the park is being constructed at an area of 110 kanals and the project included football ground, cricket ground, jogging track, food court and a special area for children.

He said most of the development work including construction of boundary wall has been completed, while, horticulture work would be completed soon.

Efforts were being made to inaugurate the project in February but due to delay in completion of some development work, now it would be opened for public in March, he added.

To a question he informed that the horticulture work will be completed within fifteen days.

Now, it has been decided that a nursery would also be established on 10 kanals piece of land in the park which will not only fulfill its own needs but also provide plants for other city parks, he added.—APP