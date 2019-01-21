More widespread rain likely across country

Islamabad

More widespread rain is expected in Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

A westerly wave was still affecting most of the upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Wednesday.

Widespread rain is likely at Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

Few moderate to heavy falls are also expected in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

More snowfall over hills is also expected in Malakand division including Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba and upper Dir, Hazara division, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 35 mm, Chitral 32mm, Dir (upper 28mm, lower 05mm), Mirkhani 25mm, Balakot—APP

Share on: WhatsApp