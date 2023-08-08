ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan has disqualified former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan for five years, days after he was convicted in Toshakhana criminal case.

The electoral authority in a notification de-notified former cricket star as a returned candidate from NA-45 Kurram-I.

A notification issued by the electoral authority said: “In pursuance of the judgment dated 05th August 2023, handed down by the Additional Sessions Judge Islamabad (West), Mr. Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi has been found guilty of corrupt practices under Section 167 of the Elections Act, 2017 and has been convicted and sentenced under Section 174 of the Act (ibid) to three (03) years simple imprisonment, with a fine of Rs. 100,000/”.

It also mentioned that as a consequence, the former PM has become disqualified under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution. He cannot run for any polls for a period of five years and is also de-notified as a returned candidate from constituency NA-45 Kurram-I.

Last week, a lower court handed down 3 years jail term to Imran Khan in Toshakhana criminal case, and slapped Rs1lac fine on the deposed PM.

Judge Humayun Dilawar stated that Imran Khan deliberately submitted fake details [of Toshakhana gifts] to the ECP and is found guilty of corrupt practices.

On the same day, Khan was held from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore and shifted to Attock Jail.