ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan continues to remain in hot waters as Federal Investigation Agency has lodged another case against the former cricket star for allegedly losing the US cipher.

The anti-terrorism wing of the FIA booked PTI Chairman Imran Khan for losing US cipher, which the firebrand politician which long held up as evidence of his claim that Washington orchestrated his ouster.

Officials registered the case earlier this week, while Joint Investigation Team (JIT) will probe the case in detail.

Amid the ongoing probe, Azam Khan, the former principal secretary of PTI chief, appeared at the FIA headquarters and recorded his statement.

Former interior minister Rana Sanaullah earlier mentioned that FIA summoned PTI Chairman Imran in the cipher controversy as Azam Khan, claimed it was supposed to divert attention from an impending no-trust motion.