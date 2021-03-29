More traditional games to attract tourists

Staff Reporter Peshawar

Secretary Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Department KP Abid Majeed said on Monday that more cultural festivals and traditional games would be organized in Dera Ismail Khan to attract domestic and foreign tourists to the area and boost tourism in the province.

Speaking at the awards distribution ceremony of the first Derajat off-road jeep and motorcycle challenge race, Abid Majeed said that the second leg of Derajat Festival was postponed owing to the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that the cultural festival would now be held in upcoming September.

“The government is taking tangible steps for the promotion of local cultures, traditional games and boosting tourism in every nook and corner of the province to lure more tourists and visitors,” the official said, adding that it would help create employment opportunities for the local populace as well.

Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Frontier 4×4 Club and Dera Ismail Khan district administration had jointly organised the three-day event.

Sahibzada Sultan was declared the top winner of Derajat off- road jeep challenge race followed by Zain Mahmood and Nadir Magsi.

In Women’s category, Tushna Patel clinched first position while Maheem Sheraz stood second and Salma Marwat third.

Trophies, medals and cash prizes were given away to the positions of all categories.