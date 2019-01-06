More thunderstorm, rain likely in most parts

Islamabad

The Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast more rain-thunderstorm with snow over the hills at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, Sargodha, Sahiwal and Gujranwala divisions from Saturday (today) to Sunday morning.

According to synoptic situations, the westerly wave is passing over the upper parts of the country. Foggy conditions are expected in South Punjab and upper Sindh during the morning/night hours.

Following rainfalls were recorded in millimetre (mm) during the last 24 hours: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 04, Saidu Sharif, Parachinar 02, Balakot, Dir 01. Snowfall (inch): Malamjabba 02, Hunza Trace.

Today’s lowest minimum temperatures were recorded as follows: Kalam, Skardu -9°C, Astore -8°C, Gupis -7°C, Hunza, Bagrote -6°C, Gilgit, Rawalakot, Malamjabba, Dir -3°C, Parachinar -2°C, Chitral, Drosh, Kakul, Muzaffarabad, Bunji -1°C, Islamabad 3 C, Peshawar 4 C, Lahore 5 C.—INP

