More than Rs 80.8m salaries deducted of absent workers

Staff Reporter

On the directions of Managing Director LWMC Mr. Khalid Nazir salaries have been deducted of absent sanitary workers. After joining MD LWMC stated clearly that salaries will be deducted of all those who are not present in the field. On the directions of MD LWMC, GM HR and Admin deducted salaries of absent workers from 1st Feb to 16th Feb worth more than 10 million rupees.

He further directed the management to also deduct salaries of absent workers from the month of October, November, December and January on which GM HR compliance and deducted salaries of absent workers which worth more than 80 million rupees. MD LWMC stated that it was standing instructions for the whole department that workers who will be absent during office hours from field their salary will be deducted accordingly.

There will be no discrimination but the organization has to take up all the matters. Absence from field without any rhyme and reason is not acceptable.

He also said that company will serve appreciation certificate to all hardworking and dedicated employees whereas strict departmental action will take place for all those not following company policy.

He also added that without the cooperation of public it’s impossible to maintain cleanliness in the city and for any waste related complaint the public should dial 1139 for its redressal.

