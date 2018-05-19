More than half Pakistanis think PML-N’s position has weakened

Staff Reporter

Karachi

More than half Pakistanis (55%) opine that Pakistan Muslim League-N’ s position has weakened following the resignation of some of its southern Punjab members. 32% believe otherwise, according a survey.

Carried out by Gilani Research Foundation, the survey says some people think that the ruling party’s position has weakened since the resignation of eight PML-N National Assembly members from Southern Punjab, while others think it is not the case.

Asked about the PMLN’s position following the defections, 55% said PML-N’s position has weakened.