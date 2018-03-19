More than 70pc of Islamabad’s slum children are still out of school

Claims of education friendly Islamabad

Zubair Qureshi

Some startling revelations have been made in a report released recently by MoHR (Ministry of Human Rights) that tell that more than 70pc of slum children between 5-16 years of age have never been to school.

In the finding of the report “Situation Analysis of Out of School Children in Kachi Abadis (Slums) of Islamabad’ around 1500 households are surveyed and it is found that 1022 households have children aged between 5-16 years with the total figure of 2174 children. Among these children 1524 (70.1%) were never enrolled in school while 650 (29.9%) were ever been enrolled among which 568 (87%) later dropped out due to certain reasons. Likewise, “Situation Analysis of Out of School Children in Selected Rural Areas of Islamabad” pointed out that 1261 Out Of School Children (OOSC) children were identified from the 732 households of selected rural areas. The sample children included Humak from 314, Sohan from 380, Noon from 373 and Alipur Farash from 194 among which 1079 (85.6%) never enrolled in school while 182 children (14.4%) dropped out and currently 1261 are still Out Of School (OOS).

The study indicated that most of the boys were out-of-school in Humak, Noon and Sohan whereas the majority of girls were OOS in Alipur Farash and adjacent areas. Most of the children were OOS due to meager financial resources of the family, migration, lack of job opportunities, disability of child, parental negligence or lack of awareness about education rights and facilities.

The study also depicted that the higher proportion of dropped out due to teachers’ harsh attitude, or least interest in class.

Another report was titled ‘Selected Rural Areas of Islamabad Capital Territory’ is also released by the MoHR. According to the reports, a family support programme would help check the ratio of OOSC and will give them opportunity to become a productive member of the society.

Establishment of non-formal educated center is also offering vocational services with the support of National Commission for Human Development (NCHD). In this regard, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) can also bring a positive change in life of these children. In these reports, recommendations are given for the children who did not avail themselves of their fundamental right of education due to lack of interest and other economic constraints.

The studies suggested that teachers and community leaders’ training sessions may be conducted to guide the children and their parents regarding importance of education in their lives. Lastly, it was proposed that committee comprising Ministry of Human Rights, social Welfare Department of Capital Administration and Development Division, Director National Child Protection Center, representatives of National Commission on Human Development and Federal Directorate of Education etc. may be constituted to develop and implement an action plan to mainstream the out-of-school children.