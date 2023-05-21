More than 500 women wanted by police in connection with May 9 violence: Naqvi

CM Naqvi grieves over death of 8 Pakistani Umrah pilgrims

Punjab caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that over 500 women are currently being sought by the police in around 138 cases related to the May 9 violence.

In a statement, Naqvi emphasised that male officers have been instructed not to arrest women, but he emphasised the need to apprehend those responsible for vandalising army installations at any cost. He called upon the authorities to ensure the arrest of women with the assistance of lady constables.

On the other hand the Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called for the government to uphold human rights while prosecuting the “more than 4,000 people” arrested in the wake of violent protests that followed former premier Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9.

In a statement, HRW associate Asia director Patricia Gossman has said, “The Pakistani authorities should end their arbitrary arrests of political opposition activists and peaceful protesters.”

Highlighting concerns about further violence between the police and PTI supporters, the HRW has said: “In dispersing violent assemblies, firearms may only be used when using less harmful means are not practicable, and only to the minimum extent necessary.”

It has mentioned the United Nation’s Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights to call on the government to “display restraint and respect for human rights and the rule of law”.Meanwhile Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of 8 Pakistani Umrah pilgrims due to fire eruption in the Makkah Mukarma hotel.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while expressing his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased Pakistani Umrah pilgrims stated that we are standing with the bereaved families of the deceased Umrah pilgrims in their hour of grief. Mohsin Naqvi prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the deceased Pakistani Umrah pilgrims in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.