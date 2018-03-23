More than 500 Pakistani, 250 Chinese, Turkish traders attend investment forum

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Under the Industries department PBIT organized Investment Forum at Expo center, Johar town Lahore with the titled of: Punjab on path to prosperity: to promote investment opportunities across the country and abroad. More than 500 Pakistanis and 250 Chinese and Turkish traders participated in the forum.

The event started with recitation from the Holy Quran and the National Anthem. The CEO PBIT Jhanzeb Burana welcomed to the all participants in the forum and gave a detail briefing about the business opportunities in the province. Secretary Industries Dr. Mujtaba briefed the industry policy of Punjab and highlighted the benefits of B2B culture. He also assured full protection and cooperation with traders from the Punjab Government.

SIKA showed a special documentary that how they established more than 70 offices abroad due to tremendous work in the field on Engineering and Construction.

The company MMC showed a documentary that they built a plant of lead battery in Faisalabad for the purpose of recycling, which has unique importance due to the Zero wastage.

Ash More Company told the audience that State of the Art Building of Coca-Cola has been established in Faisalabad and Due to the plant, the investment of $ 80 million dollars brought in Pakistan.

A number of agreements were signed between Chinese, Turkey and Pakistani Traders. In the event a panel of discussion also held among the traders.

Traders of China and Turkey also briefed the audience about the benefits of investment in Punjab. While talking about the business forum, provincial Ministers and other guests said that the development of Punjab has been remarkable in the recent years and has set an example of good governance and transparency.

The business forum would provide numerous investment opportunities for the business community and employment opportunities would be generated due to the investments coming from the business forum. All the participants showed full confidence on investment forum and admitted that Punjab is an ideal destination for investment and Punjab is the pillar of strength for the economy of Pakistan.