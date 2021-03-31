More than 500 COVID vaccine doses allegedly missing from Lahore hospital

LAHORE – More than 500 doses of Chinese vaccine against novel coronavirus were allegedly went missing from Lahore’s Services Hospital in a shocking incident.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that an audit is being conducted in this regard, adding that a report on the matter will come in a few days.

However, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Amjad said that the 550 doses were not stolen, adding that mismanagement has surfaced in the record management.

Local media citing sources said that the doses were allegedly administered to some bureaucrats and others.

On the other hand, 350 doses of the vaccine went to waste at Mozang Hospital after officials failed to store it at required temperature.

MS Mozang Hospital has been suspended after he found guilty in the matter.

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched vaccination drive across the country last month after Pakistan received shots gifted by China. Currently, frontline health workers and people aged above 60 are being administered with the vaccine.

Registration for the people aged above 50 was launched today.