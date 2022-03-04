More than 30 martyred, 50 injured in Peshawar imambargah explosion

Peshawar: More than 30 embraced martyred and 50 were injured in a bomb explosion in the congested market of Qissa Khawani of the provincial capital on Friday.

قصہ خوانی بازار کے کوچہ رسالدار شیعہ جامع مسجد میں دو حملہ آور نے گھسنے کی کوشش کی ڈیوٹی پر موجود پولیس اہلکاروں پر فائرنگ ہوئی ہے فائرنگ سے ایک پولیس جوان شہید جبکہ دوسرا زخمی ہوا ہے جس کی حالت تشویشناک ہے پولیس ٹیم پر حملہ کے بعد جامع مسجد میں دھماکہ ہوا ہے 1/2 pic.twitter.com/9gwfHSsPuG — Capital City Police Peshawar (@PeshawarCCPO) March 4, 2022

According to rescue sources, those who are injured are being provided aid and being shifted to nearby hospitals.

Right after the explosion a large number of law enforcement personnel reached and cordoned off the area.

According to eye-witnesses, the bomber blew himself in the middle of Jummah prayer.

SSP Operations Haroon Rasheed said that the attackers shot two police personnel who tried to stop them. One of the police constables died on the spot, while the other was shifted to hospital.

Lady Reading Hospital spokesperson Mohammad Asim has confirmed that the hospital has been put on high alert and more medical personnel have been called to the LRH.

Condemnation

Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the attack and directed to provide immediate medical treatment to those injured, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان کی پشاور دھماکے کی شدید مذمت۔ قیمتی جانوں کے ضیاع پر اظہارِ افسوس اور زخمیوں کو فوری طبی امداد فراہم کرنے کی ہدایت واقع کی رپورٹ طلب کر لی۔#Peshawarblast pic.twitter.com/xdsbQhsot8 — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 4, 2022

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed also condemned the attack and regretted the loss of precious lives. He directed the Chief Secretary and IG KP police to submit a report on the attack.

پشاور میں دہشتگردی واقعے کی شدید مذمت کرتا ہوں چیف سیکرٹری اور آئی جی کے پی سے واقعے کی رپورٹ طلب کر لی ہے بم دھماکے سے جانوں کے ضیاع پر دکھ کا اظہار کرتا ہوں شہید ہونے والے نمازیوں کے لواحقین سے ہمدردی کا اظہار کرتا ہوں#Peshawar — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) March 4, 2022

Chairperson Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned the attack in strong words.

In a statement released by the media cell of the PPP, Bilawal called the attack an attack on humanity.

چئرمین پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی بلاول بھٹو زرداری کی پشاور میں دہشتگردی کی مذمت دہشتگردوں نے معصوم نمازیوں کو نشانہ بنا کر انسانیت پر حملہ کیا: بلاول بھٹو زرداری حکومت دہشتگردی میں ملوث عناصر اور ان کے سہولتکاروں کو فوری گرفتار کرے: بلاول بھٹو زرداری @BBhuttoZardari — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) March 4, 2022

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman also took to Twitter to express her grief.

Strongly condemn the terrorist attack that martyred 30,inured 50 in a blast at Jamia Masjid in Kocha Rasaldar Peshawar. Heart goes out to the bereaved families and all the innocents struggling for their lives. An attack on people praying is an attack on the heart of all morality! — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) March 4, 2022

