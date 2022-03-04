More than 30 martyred, 50 injured in Peshawar imambargah explosion

Peshawar: More than 30 embraced martyred and 50 were injured in a bomb explosion in the congested market of Qissa Khawani of the provincial capital on Friday.

According to rescue sources, those who are injured are being provided aid and being shifted to nearby hospitals.

Right after the explosion a large number of law enforcement personnel reached and cordoned off the area.

According to eye-witnesses, the bomber blew himself in the middle of Jummah prayer.

SSP Operations Haroon Rasheed said that the attackers shot two police personnel who tried to stop them. One of the police constables died on the spot, while the other was shifted to hospital.

Lady Reading Hospital spokesperson Mohammad Asim has confirmed that the hospital has been put on high alert and more medical personnel have been called to the LRH.

Condemnation

Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the attack and directed to provide immediate medical treatment to those injured, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed also condemned the attack and regretted the loss of precious lives. He directed the Chief Secretary and IG KP police to submit a report on the attack.

Chairperson Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned the attack in strong words.

In a statement released by the media cell of the PPP, Bilawal called the attack an attack on humanity.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman also took to Twitter to express her grief.

More details are awaited…

