More than 100 delegates participated in ICOLL

Bahawalpur

The International Conference on Linguistics and Literature jointly organized by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Higher Education Commission of Pakistan concluded here on Thursday.

The three-day event was participated by more than 100 delegates including scholars from Turkey, Indonesia, Thailand, France, and Pakistan. Engr. Prof. Dr. Aamir Ijaz, Vice-Chancellor was the chief guest.

He said that this part of southern Punjab was rich in cultural heritage and has always enjoyed the patronage of scholars who contributed to the land by giving their due share.

Envisioned in 1925 and established in 1975, the Islamia University of Pakistan stands as a symbol of rich educational heritage and grace of the region.

The rapidly growing university which has been working for years for the educational and socio-economic betterment of the people of the region is going to reach another milestone by organizing the 3rd International Conference on Linguistics and literature.

Prof. Dr. Mamuna Ghani, Dean Faculty of Arts and conference focal person highlighted the objective of the conference and said that this forum provided an educational platform for interaction to national and international delegates, researchers, scholars, and experts in the field of linguistics and language teaching.

