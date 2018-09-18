More staff to be inducted in ANF: DG

Gilgit

Director General Anti-Narcotics Force(ANF) Pakistan Major General Musarrat Nazir Malik has said more workforce would be inducted to overcome staff shortage to prevent narcotics and drugs trafficking in the country.

Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of ANF’s border liaison office set up under CPEC project at Sosat here, the ANF DG said the department was taking serious measures to prevent new generation from menace of narcotics and drugs and in this regard as many as 10,000 more staff would be recruited from across the country including Gilgit Baltistan.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp