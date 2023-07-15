LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains for parts of Punjab including Lahore during the next couple of days.

Hot and humid weather is expected in southern districts and rainfall of varying intensities in the rest of the province till Monday.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of the prevailing weather conditions, hot and humid weather is likely in southern districts of the province. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Baha-ud-Din, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Hafizabad, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Khushab, Noorpur Thal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Bahawalnagar, and Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal and Okara during Saturday evening /night. Heavy falls are also likely at isolated places in Jhelum, Murree, Galliyat and adjoining areas during the forecast period. Isolated rain is also likely in D G Khan and Layyah during the period.

On Sunday, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Baha-ud-Din, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Hafizabad, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Okara and Faisalabad. Heavy falls are also likely at isolated places in Jhelum, Murree, Galliyat and adjoining areas during the forecast period. Isolated rain is also likely in D G Khan and Layyah during the period.

Meanwhile, weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the province on Saturday.

However, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy fall occurred in Potohar region and northeast Punjab.

The rains and strong winds provided some relief to the heat-stricken people. However, the relief was short-lived as high humidity after the stoppage of rains again made the weather muggy, causing people to sweat profusely.

In Lahore, scattered rains added to the woes and miseries of motorists and pedestrians as the rainwater inundated roads not only in low-lying areas but also in several posh localities.

Massive traffic jams were witnessed on important city arteries even hours after stoppage of rains.

Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported from various parts of the provincial metropolis.

Rainfall (mm): Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 79, Kacheri 62, Chaklala 39), Islamabad (Z/P 57, Bokra 39, Saidpur 26, A/P 19, Golra 06), Attock, Sialkot (A/P) 06, Gujrat 03, Murree, Chakwal 02 and Narowal 01.