KARACHI – Parts of Sindh including the port city received light to moderate rains on Friday, providing much-needed relief to people from prevailing muggy weather.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains of varying intensities for parts of the province including Karachi during the next couple of days.

Cloudy weather, high-velocity winds and rains made the weather pleasant by causing a considerable decrease in the mercury level.

Wet spell, however, disturbed routine life by causing urban flooding in Badin and some other parts of Sindh.

Wet conditions also caused traffic jams and frequent electricity outages in parts of the province.

Rain-wind/thundershower with heavy fall at few places occurred in parts of Sindh.

Rainfall (mm)

Badin 56, Tharparkar (Islamkot 10, Chachro 02), Sakrand 06, Mithi 04, Mirpur Khas 03, Chhor 02, Hyderabad, Thatta and Karachi 01 each.

Dadu remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 40 degree Celsius.

Maximum temperature in Karachi was recorded 36C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded 79 percent.

Maximum temperature in the port city is likely to remain in the range of 35-37 C during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating most parts of the country. A westerly wave is affecting upper and western parts of the country.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Mithi, Padidan, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Thatta, Badin and Karachi during Friday evening/night.

Heavy falls may occur at few places in Umer Kot, Chhor, Sanghar and Tharparkar during the period.

On Saturday, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Mithi, Padidan, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Thatta, Badin and Karachi.

Heavy falls may also occur at few places in Umer Kot, Chhor, Sanghar and Tharparkar during the period.