More rains likely as ‘Biparjoy’ approaches coastal areas

LAHORE – Parts of the country including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Thursday with experts predicting the prevailing weather conditions to persist during the next couple of days.

The rains disturbed normal routine life by causing urban flooding, traffic disruptions and electricity outages.

As per the synoptic situation, very severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ over northeast Arabian Sea now lies near latitude 22.8°N & longitude 67.9°E. A westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country.

Under the influence of these weather conditions, dust/thunderstorm-rain with isolated heavy falls & hailstorm is likely in Sindh, Northeast Balochistan, Upper and Central Punjab, Kashmir, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the night on Thursday. Intense dust-storm/thunderstorm and rain (heavy to very heavy scattered rain with extremely heavy at times) is expected in lower Sindh. Dust/thunderstorm-rains at isolated places are likely in south Punjab. Dust-storm/dust raising winds are likely over plain areas of the country.

On Friday, dust/thunderstorm-rains with isolated heavy falls & hailstorm are likely in Sindh, East/South Balochistan, Upper and Central Punjab, Kashmir, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Intense dust-storm/thunderstorm and rain (heavy to very heavy scattered rain with extremely heavy at times) is expected in lower Sindh. Dust-storm/dust raising winds are likely over plain areas of the country.