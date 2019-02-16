More rains likely

Islamabad

More rain and thundershowers are expected in Punjab including provincial capital during the next 24 hours as a strong rain-bearing system is likely to enter the country on Sunday evening/night, which would persist till Friday.

In the initial phase, rain is expected at scattered places in Upper Punjab—Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir on Sunday evening and Monday, according to Met. office.

In the final phase, this weather system is likely to further intensify on Tuesday evening and night and may persist till Friday. The maximum temperature in provincial capital on Saturday was recorded as 20 degree celsius. The Multan Met office Saturday forecast cold and dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 23 degrees centigrade and 8.5 degrees centigrade, respectively. Humidity was recorded 86 per cent at 8am and 37 per cent at 5pm.—APP

