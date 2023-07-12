LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rainfall of varying intensities for parts of Sindh including Karachi during the current week.

According to the PMD, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the upper and central parts of the country which will intensify on July 14.

A westerly wave is also present over northern parts of the country.

Under the influence of these weather conditions, rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar and Mirpur Khas from July 14 in the evening/night to July 16.

PMD has also forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains for the port city during the period. Maximum temperature in Karachi is likely to remain in the range of 35-38 degree Celsius during the next three days.

PMD has warned that downpour can cause urban flooding in low lying areas.

Dust storm/wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels.

General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/heavy rains.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Meanwhile, most parts of the province including Karachi remained in the grip of hot and humid weather on Wednesday.

Dadu and Rohri remained the hottest places in the province where mercury rose as high as 45 degree Celsius.

In Karachi, maximum temperature was recorded 35C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 65 percent.

PMD has forecast the prevailing harsh weather conditions to persist in Sindh including the port city during the next 24 hours. From Friday, wet spell will start that will continue with occasional gaps till Sunday.