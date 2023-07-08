LAHORE – Meteorological department has forecast more monsoon rains of varying intensities for parts of the province including the provincial metropolis during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating most parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting upper and central parts of the country.

Under the influence of the prevailing weather conditions, more rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalnagar, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Lahore, Bhakkar, Layyah, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Taunsa, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan during Saturday evening/night.

Heavy falls are expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar and Dera Ghazi Khan during the period.

On Sunday, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Bahawalnagar, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Lahore, Bhakkar, Layyah, Sahiwal, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan. Heavy falls are also expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur and Gujranwala.

Significant monsoon rains brought the life to a standstill in major cities including Lahore by causing urban flooding, massive traffic jams and frequent outages.

In Lahore, short bursts of heavy downpour submerging roads and streets in most of the localities in knee deep water.

Like the previous rainy days, ‘premier sanitation agency’ WASA failed to clear inundated rainwater from several localities even hours after stoppage of rains.

Due to this reason, several city roads/streets were presenting pictures of lakes and ponds till filing of this report. Massive traffic jams were witnessed throughout the city due to inundated rainwater and slippery conditions.

Wet spell and strong winds also caused tripping of dozens of LESCO feeders, depriving citizens in several localities from the facility of electricity. Power outages also caused shortage of water in various city areas.

Monsoon rains and high velocity winds, however, made weather pleasant by causing considerable decrease in the daytime temperature.