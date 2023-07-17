KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast significant rains for parts of Sindh including Karachi during the ongoing week.

According to the PMD experts, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate upper and central parts of the country from July 18 (night) which are likely to intensify on July 19.

Under the influence of these weather conditions, rain/wind-thundershower is expected in Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad from July 19 (night) to July 21 with occasional gaps.

Dust-thunderstorm/rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu districts from July 19 (evening/night) to July 23.

Dust-thunderstorm/rains with isolated heavy falls are also likely in Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta and Karachi districts from July 20 to July 22 with occasional gaps.

Possible Impacts:

Heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of major cities.

Advisory:

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

Dust storm/wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles and solar panels.

General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/heavy rains.

Meanwhile, weather remained hot and humid throughout the province including the port city on Monday with frequent electricity outages adding to the woes of heat-stricken people.

Dadu remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 43 degree Celsius.

Maximum temperature in Karachi was recorded 35 C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 65 per cent.

Maximum temperature in Karachi is likely to remain in the range of 33-36 C.