ISLAMABAD – Parts of the country including the twin cities received rainfall of varying intensities on Monday, disturbing routine life by causing urban flooding, flash flooding in local nullahs and massive traffic jams.

In Rawalpindi/Islamabad, bursts of heavy rains turned roads and streets into lakes and ponds.

Heavy rains also caused a rise in the water level at Nullah Lai.

As per local people and rescue officials, at least four persons drowned in Nullah Lai, including a woman and a child.

A two-year-old little girl drowned in Nullah Lai in the Pirwadhai area of Rawalpindi.

A 45-year-old woman, identified as Riffat Kanwal, drowned in the nullah near Razzaq Town.

Two motorcyclists fell in Nullah Lai in the Khayaban-e-Sir Syed area.

Locals saved one motorcyclist while the body of the other has not been recovered so far.

As per rescue officials, the body of 10 years old boy who drowned in the nullah near Chakri Road has not been recovered.

Rain-wind/thundershowers occurred in Islamabad, Potohar Region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

During the period, isolated heavy falls also occurred in the Potohar region and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Rawalpindi (Kacheri 68, Chaklala 67, Shamsabad 63), Islamabad (Airport 47, Zero point & Bokra 46, Golra 37, Saidpur 08), Murree 12, Attock 10, Chakwal 02

Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 26, Kotli 25, Rawalakot 16, Muzaffarabad (City 05 & Airport 03)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 25, Lower 18), Cherat, Kakul 10, Balakot 08, Parachinar 03, Mardan 02

Gilgit Baltistan: Bunji 02

According to the synoptic situation, moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is also present in the upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Upper Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Monday night.

Heavy falls may also occur at isolated places in upper Punjab, Pothohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during the period.

On Tuesday, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in upper/central Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Heavy falls may also occur at isolated places in upper Punjab, Pothohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during the period.

Moderate to heavy falls may increase water flows in local nullahs/streams of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, and Rawalpindi/Islamabad from 14th to 16th August.

Wet spells may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot and surroundings on 14th & 15th August.

Rains may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.