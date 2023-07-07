ISLAMABAD – Meteorological department has forecast rainfall of varying intensities for most parts of the country including the federal capital during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating most parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting upper and central parts of the country.

Under the influence of the prevailing weather pattern, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad, Potohar region, Northeast/South Punjab, Northeast Balochistan and Sindh during Friday evening/night.

Heavy rains are also expected in North/East Punjab, Potohar region, Kashmir, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North East Balochistan and Central/Lower Sindh during the period.

On Saturday, more rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, North East Punjab, East/North East Balochistan and Sindh.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Kashmir, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan and Central/Lower Sindh during the period.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar Okara, Kohat, Peshawar, Bannu, Karak and Dera Ismail Khan.

Heavy falls may also trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July7 and July8.

Significant rains may cause flash flood in hill torrents and local nullahs of Kashmir, D G Khan, Kohlu, Sibbi, Barkhan, Zhob, Loralai, Qilla Saifullah and Musa Khel during the period.

On Friday, rain-wind/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, north Balochistan and lower Sindh.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot received 123mm rain, Cherat 73mm, Dir 37mm, Mardan 28mm, Kakul, Murree and Malam Jabba 27mm each, Saidu Sharif 25mm, Kalam and Pattan 15mm each, Bacha Khan Airport 13mm, Parachanar and Mirkhani 10mm each, Peshawar and Darosh 08mm each.

Punjab: Attock received 44mm rain, Islamabad 41mm, Sialkot 28mm, Rahim Yar Khan 27mm, Rawalpindi 22mm, Gujarat 05mm and Gujranwala 03mm.

Sindh: Islamkot received 60mm rain, Nagarparkar 40mm, Chhoor 33mm, Chhachro 28mm, Hyderabad and Diplo 18mm each, Mithi 17mm, Skrand 12mm, Shaheed Banizrabad 07mm and Karachi 02mm.

Balochistan: Barkhan received 24mm rain and Zhob 15mm.

Kashmir: Garhi Duppta received 39mm rain, Muzaffarabad 28mm and Rawalakot 07mm.

Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote received 19mm rain, Gilgit 16mm, Bunji 15mm, Gupis 11mm, Hunza 09mm, Astore 07mm and Chilas 06mm.