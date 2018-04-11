More rain-thundershower likely at scattered places

Islamabad

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

According Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD), rain is also expected at isolated places in Northeast Balochistan, central/southern Punjab and upper Sindh. Rain-thundershower with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat divisions, FATA, Islamabad and Kashmir during the past 24 hrs. A moderate westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country and is likely to persist in central and upper parts of the country.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Bahawalpur and suburb areas received heavy rain at night between Monday and Tuesday. The Met Office also forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for Bahawalpur for next 24 hours. The rain lashed for some time. Rain water was accumulated on city roads and entered in houses in downstream localities of the city.—APP