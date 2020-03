ISLAMABAD Widespread rain thunderstorm is expected in Pakistan on Tuesday. According to the press release of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, rainfall can occur under the new westerly wave. Widespread rain thunderstorm with gusty winds (a few hailstorms) is expected in Balochistan on Monday. Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Punjab on Tuesday. Widespread rain thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Tuesday to Wednesday.—APP