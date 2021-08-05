More rain likely in various parts of country

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of more rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls in Kashmir, Potohar region, Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents were still penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue during the next few days.

A westerly wave was also present over western and upper parts of the country. Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.—APP