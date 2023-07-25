Sindh received maximum rainfall in last 24 hours as monsoon wet spell continuing in the country, Met Office on Monday.According to weather report Padidan received 120mm rainfall, Dadu 75mm, Mirpur Khas 72mm, Surjani Town in Karachi 20mm rainfall.Moreover, Murree received 45mm rainfall, Khanpur 42mm, Katchehry in Rawalpindi 26mm, Chaklala 22mm, Bokra in Islamabad 24mm, Zero Point 21mm and Astore in Gilgit-Baltistan received 38mm rainfall during last 24 hours.

Monsoon currents continuously penetrating in Sindh and eastern parts of the country.Dust-thunderstorm/rain with few heavy falls likely in Jamshoro, Dadu, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Noshahro Feroze.