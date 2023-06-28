LAHORE – Experts have forecast more pre-monsoon rains for parts of the country on Eidul Azha and the following days.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind thundershower is expected at isolated places in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Partly cloudy/cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind/thundershower is likely in Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Mianwali, Khusab, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Okara, Kasur, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, Narowal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Multan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Rahimyar Khan.

As per the synoptic situation, the seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. A westerly wave is also affecting the upper and central parts of the country.

Most parts of the country experienced hot and humid weather on Wednesday. However, rain-wind thundershower occurred at isolated places in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Sindh, eastern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall on Wednesday:

Sindh: Chhor received 68mm rain, Padidan 65mm, Sukkur 57mm, Mohenjo Daro 35mm, Badin 29mm, Jacobabad 22mm, Dadu and Rohri 08mm each, Khairpur 03mm, Mithi, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad 01mm each.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat received 53mm rain, Kakul 34mm, Mardan 08mm, Saidu Sharif, Malamjabba and Lower Dir 04mm each, Balakot and Parachinar 01mm each.

Punjab: Attock received 31mm rain, Murree 23mm, Gujrat 06mm, Islamabad 03mm and Rawalpindi 01mm.

Balochistan: Lasbella received 22mm rain, Khuzdar 18mm, Barkhan 07mm, Pasni 05mm, Gwadar 04mm and Ormara 02mm.

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad received 22mm rain and Garhidupatta 05mm.

Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore received 01mm rain.

Wednesday’s recorded highest maximum temperature (°C): Sibbi 44, Dadu, Dalbandin, Jacobabad and Nokkundi 43.