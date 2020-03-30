More people will recover from corona soon: Mirza

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said on Monday that there are chances of more coronavirus patients recovering in the coming days, adding that Pakistan has reported fewer cases in the past 24 hours as compared to the ratio in the last few days. Dr Mirza was addressing media, along with SAPM on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf and National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal. Dr Mirza said that so far the coronavirus pandemic has claimed 21 lives, with five deaths reported within the last 24 hours. “In the coming days, there will be an increase in the number of recovered people,” he said, adding that only 99 cases had been confirmed across the country since Sunday. Dr Mirza said that currently, 7,507 people were placed under quarantine in different places across the country. “In hospitals, out of 783 cases, 773 are improving and expected to get well soon,” said the SAPM. “Only 10 patients are in a critical condition,” he continued. Addressing the press conference, the NDMA chairman said that the government’s priority is to provide medical teams with adequate supplies so that they can freely dispense their services to the ailing. “The laboratories in Sargodha are being evaluated, then they will begin testing,” he apprised.