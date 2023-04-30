More Pakistanis return home from Sudan

Another batch of 97 Pakistani nationals from war-torn Sudan has arrived at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport via Jeddah, reported 24 NewsHD TV channel.According to a post uploaded on twitter by the Foreign Office, Pakistan Air Force’s C-130 aircraft brought these Pakistanis home.

The Foreign Office sadi the Government of Pakistan will continue to facilitate the sate return of Pakistanis stranded in Sudan.In another tweet earlier, the Foreign Office thanked old friend China for evacuating hundreds of Pakistanis from Sudan port and taking them to Jeddah.The Foreign Office said a batch of 216 Pakistani nationals arrived in Jeddah from Port Sudan aboard China Navy’s Weishanhu. “We are grateful to our Chinese friends for this gesture of support and friendship,” the tweet added.

Earlier, the first batch of 149 Pakistanis who were stranded in the war-torn Sudan safely reached Karachi on Friday. Pakistani mission is actively engaged in the evacuation of Pakistanis from Sudan which has been slipped into the worst kind of civil war.

The ministry of foreign affairs in its tweet on Friday said: “The first batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrives safely in Karachi. “Safe evacuation of every Pakistani and bringing them home safe remains our top priority.”