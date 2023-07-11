LAHORE – Meteorological department has forecast rainfall of varying intensities for the parts of the province including Lahore during the second half of the current week.

Second spell of monsoon rains will give widespread rains from July 12 to July 17.

As per experts, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country from July 12 in the evening and intensify on July 14. A westerly wave is expected to enter upper parts of the country on July 12 during evening/night.

Under the influence of these weather systems, rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur and Okara from July 12 in the evening/night to July 17 with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Mianwali, Khusab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh from July 13 in the evening/night to July 17 with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower is also expected in D G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah and Kot Addu from July 14 in the evening/night to July 16.

Heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore from July 14 to July 17.

Wet spell may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree and Galliyat during the period.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

Dust storm/wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles and solar panels.

General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/heavy rains.

Meanwhile, weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the province including Lahore on Tuesday.

In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded 33 degree Celsius.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded 78 percent.

High humidity made the weather muggy, causing Lahorites to sweat profusely throughout the day.

In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 32-36C during the next three days.