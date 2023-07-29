LAHORE – Parts of the country including twin cities and Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Saturday, disturbing routine life by causing urban flooding and frequent electricity outages.

Inundation of rainwater on routes of Muharram processions in different cities caused huge inconvenience to mourners.

The relevant departments, however, were quite active in the early drainage of inundated rainwater from routes of processions.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted the wet spell to continue intermittently during the next couple of days.

Rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls occurred in Islamabad, Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan and upper Sindh.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 98, Golra 79, ZP 75, Bokra 62, AP 07), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 72, Chaklala 54), Gujranwala 63, Sialkot (City 49, AP 43), Lahore (Shahi Qila 33, Lakshmi Chowk 10, Farrukhabad 09, Gulshan-e-Ravi 02, Gulberg and Mughalpura 01 each), Mandi Bahauddin 28, Murree 23, Gujrat 22, Hafizabad 17, Narowal 12, Attock 10, Noorpurthal 05, Chakwal 04, Sargodha 03, D.G.khan 02, Jhelum, Mangla, Joharabad and Kot Addu 01 each.

Kashmir: Kotli 52, Muzaffarabad (AP 45, City 28), Garhidupatta 10.

Sindh: Larkana 52, Mohenjodaro 36, Padidan 13, Jacobabad and Shaheed Benazirabad 03 each, Karachi (Faisal Base and Masroor Base 02 each).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Saidu Sharif 42, Balakot 26, Dir (upper 26, lower 04), Malam Jabba 23, Kakul 17, Takhat Bhai 15, Kalam, Buner 11, Parachinar 10, Cherat 08.

Balochistan: Barkhan 36, Dalbandin 10, Khuzdar 02, Ormara 01.

Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 08, Astore, Gupis and Chillas 02 each.

Nokkundi remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 45 degree Celsius.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is also present over upper and central parts of the country.

Under the influence of the prevailing weather conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at scattered places in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during Saturday evening/night.

Heavy falls are likely to occur in northeast Balochistan and central/south Punjab during the forecast period.

On Sunday, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected at scattered places in northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Impacts:

Heavy rains may cause flash flooding in local nullahs of Dera Ghazi Khan, northeast & south Balochistan (Zhob, Barkhan, Kohlu, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Musa Khel, Sherani, Harnai, Bolan, Loralai, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Kech, Turbat, Panjgur, Awaran and surrounding areas).

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas and flash flooding in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur and Faisalabad.

Wet spell may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.