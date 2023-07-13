LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread monsoon rains for Punjab including the provincial metropolis during the next week 3-4 days.

The wet spell will continue intermittently till July 17.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue in coming days.

A westerly wave is also likely to enter upper parts of the country on Friday (evening/night).

Under the influence of the prevailing weather conditions, rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Okara, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh till July 17 with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower is also expected in D G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah and Kot Addu from July 14 in the evening/night to July 16.

PMD has warned that heavy monsoon rains can cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore from July 14 to July 17.

Heavy rains may also trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree and Galliyat during the period.

Travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

High velocity winds may damage loose structures like electric poles and solar panels.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/heavy rains.

Meanwhile, weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the province including Lahore during the day on Thursday.

High humidity made the weather suffocating with frequent outages adding to the woes of heat-stricken people in plains including the provincial metropolis during the day/evening.

However, high velocity winds started blowing during the night that followed by scattered showers, providing respite to the heat-stricken people.

In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded 36 degree Celsius.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded 74 percent.

In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 32-37C during the next three days.