More medical supplies arrive from China

Second special plane from China carrying medical supplies regarding Coronavirus pandemic arrived here on Monday. The medical supplies include testing kits, N-95 masks and protective suits. It is to note that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on March 27 had received a consignment of medical aid from China for fighting the coronavirus epidemic in the country at Karachi airport. The governor received the aid consignment on behalf of the federal government. The consignment comprises 56,000 testing kits to detect coronavirus cases, N95 surgical masks, and other medical emergency equipment.