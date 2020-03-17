More isolation centres to be established CM Murad orders closure of restaurants, malls for 15 days

Zubair Yaqoob

With the detection of more novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Sindh, the provincial government on Tuesday ordered closure of restaurants and shopping malls across the province for 15 days. The government directed K-Electric to ensure uninterrupted power supply as there would extra power due to closure of restaurants and shopping malls. However, the government said, all grocery stores can remain open round the clock. Vegetable, fruit, fish and meat markets will also remain open. Announcing a string of new measures to combat the disease, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said there is a serious need to prevent the coronavirus spreading, expressing fears that if the COVID-19 spreads, the province’s health infrastructure won’t be able to cope with the influx of patients. The CM also directed authorities to set up Sukkur-model isolation centres in other cities of Sindh for the coronavirus patients. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to review the facilities at Sukkur quarantine centre. The CM directed to convert empty labour colony apartments into isolation centres in Hyderabad, Kotri, Nooriabad and other cities of Sindh. Murad ordered to convert one block of Sukkur Labour Colony into temporary hospital for coronavirus patients and asked to fulfil all requirements of paramedical staff, doctors and ventilators at the temporary hospital in Sukkur. During the meeting, the Sindh CM directed concerned authorities to provide all facilities to pilgrims at Sukkur labour colony isolation center.Meanwhile, Murad Ali Shah has also decided to issue funds to union councils for the purchase and distribution of soaps among people in rural areas of Sindh. He ordered all deputy commissioners to run awareness campaign among masses to fight COVID-19. He ordered to purchase one million soaps from soap manufacturing companies. It was also decided in the meeting to purchase more testing kits for the detection of the novel coronavirus. The CM directed to maintain a complete travel history of pilgrims arrived from Taftan via Iran.