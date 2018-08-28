More Indian troops for Panchayat polls in IOK sought

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police authorities have sought more troops for Panchayat polls despite that about 24,000 additional soldiers deployed for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage are likely to stay for Panchayat polls expected to be held in October.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Muneer Ahmed Khan in an interview in Srinagar said that the police had formally requested the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) seeking additional troops for the Panchayat polls.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is expected to order holding back about 240 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force sent to Kashmir for Amarnath pilgrimage, he added.

A top CRPF official said that there was a high probability that the personnel of the force already deployed in occupied Kashmir for Amarnath Yatra would be retained in the territory.—KMS

