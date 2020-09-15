More IIOJK land allotted to Indian army

Srinagar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian military establishment has been unconstitutionally allotted thousands of kanals of land to settle retired military personnel and Hindu zealots in order to alter the demography of the territory.

Since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A, last year, Indian Army took possession of around 200 kanals of forest land in tourist resort of Gulmarg and 400 kanals at Kachhama on Uri-Baramulla road. The residents of Kanispora area of Baramulla are being pressurized by the army establishment to transfer around 200 kanals to the Army. The army has already occupied 147 kanal of land in Hyderbaig area of Pattan, dozens of kanals of land at Kanilbagh, 50 kanals at Wushkur, 100 kanals in Kasnispora and 100 kanals at Mutemaimun Bagh in Baramulla. Similarly, 400 kanals of forest land and meadows and pastures in Kupwara, Bandipore, Srinagar, Ganderbal and other areas of the territory are being illegally allotted to the Indian Army. The Army establishment has started building apartments for retired officers, army schools and camps on the grabbed land.

Meanwhile, September 15 was observed, today, as the International Day of Democracy to review the state of democracy in the world, but Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir continues to remain devoid of any democratic rights. An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service on the day, said that the values of freedom and respect for human rights are essential elements of a democracy, but nothing such exists in the occupied territory. The report deplored that none of the fundamental human rights including the right to self-determination, enshrined in 31 Articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights are enjoyed by the Kashmiri people under so-called democratic India.

Indian troops subjected three journalists including photojournalist, Kamran Yousuf, to brutal torture in Pulwama district while they were performing professional duties in Kakapora area of Pulwama district. Earlier, two Indian troops were injured in an attack in the same area.

On the other hand, ignoring India’s efforts to remove the 72-year old issue from the UN Security Council’s agenda for this year, the annual meeting of the World Body has begun in New York with Kashmir on the agenda as an unresolved dispute. As per experts, the Security Council’s agenda is set in accordance with the established rules and procedures and can only be changed by a consensus. A member state cannot change the agenda unilaterally.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Bilal Siddiqui, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Zamruda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Umar Aadil Dar, Muhammad Ashraf Laya, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Jahangir Ghani Butt and Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in their separate statements expressed profound grief over the demise of wife of the illegally detained Secretary General of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Amir Hamza.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat AJK Convener, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, and APHC-AJK chapter during meetings in Islamabad offered fateha for the late wife of Amir Hamza.—KMS