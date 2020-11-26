More Hindu families return with broken dreams of better life in India

Islamabad

Another batch of Pakistanis, including large number of Hindu families, who had moved to India expecting a better life there, returned to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border. They were disappointed by living conditions in India.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi in a statement said more than 200 Pakistan nationals returned today. “As part of the High Commission’s ongoing efforts to assist Pakistan nationals in India, including those stranded due to the COVID-19 pandemic, today, more than 200 Pakistanis were repatriated via Attari-Wagah border,” a statement said.

The High Commission said in close coordination with Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other concerned authorities in Islamabad, including Ministry of Interior, Pakistan High Commission will continue to extend all possible assistance to the remaining Pakistanis in India seeking to return home as Attari-Wagah border was closed for regular movements due to coronavirus.

The returning Hindu Pakistanis told the media at the “Bab-e-Azadi that they were promised that they would have earn a better livelihood and would have better prospects for their families, however what they witnessed was far from the promises made to them.

One of the returning Hindu elder said they were promised that they would get a visa, however there was no such thing and waited for three months. Later the people who had brought them to India also discarded them.—APP