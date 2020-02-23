More facilities at Malam Jabba sought to boost tourism industry

Our Correspondent

Swat

Additional slopes at Malam Jabba will eventually boost adventure tourism which has immense potential to emerge as an arena for winter sports in the country. Talking to media, some 30 local and foreign players, who took part in the International Snowboarding Championship 2020 recently held at Malam Jabba, passionately called for setting up additional slopes at this scenic spot with 9, 000-feet altitude in Swat valley.

‘Malam Jabba has immense potential for winter sports and adventure tourism which requires proper branding and marketing to lure tourists from across the Europe who are a bit more obsessed with games like skiing and snowboarding,’ said Niel, a snowboarder from the Netherlands. Niel, who grabbed first position in ‘Parallel Giant Slalom’ of the ‘International Snowboarding Championship 2020’, said people from the Netherlands felt comfortable to visit Pakistan as it offered safe and hospitable environment to the tourists.

‘I think Pakistan will soon emerge as top tourist destination of the world., he said. ‘I am so happy after participating in this championship,’ Ahmet Romel Hayat, told.