More deaths in Thar

WHILE the government takes pride in enhancing country’s economic growth rate and expanding middle class, it is embarrassing and unfortunate that our children — future of the country — are dying of malnutrition and disease. According to an estimate about half of our children are chronically malnourished, the situation is far worse in resource rich but poverty stricken Tharparkar District where one has seen an unending trail of death and devastation over the last many years due to starvation and lack of proper healthcare facilities.

Reportedly, at least six more infants breathed their last in Mithi civil hospital and other government hospitals in the desert region, raising the toll to 47 this month and more than 155 this year alone. We understand the situation is far worse in the area as local health officials have strongly been barred from sharing any details with the media about the deaths yet the fact of the matter is that both the federal and provincial governments have nothing to offer except platitudes. And one saw its demonstration on Saturday when Sindh Health Secretary Fazlullah Pechuho appearing before the Supreme Court hearing a suo motu on the situation in Tharparkar refused to take responsibility for children’s deaths saying that children die because they are underweight. The very statement, which was rightly admonished by the apex court, should bow our heads in utter shame and embarrassment as relevant quarters are not ready to accept their failures. We do not know what kind of outrageous tragedy is needed to shake the state and its machinery out of its stupor as not for months but for years, the region of Thar is in the headlines for all the bad news and yet report after report of the people’s plight has failed to cause much concern in administrative circles. Just recently, the Sindh government had announced the establishment of Thar foundation for improvement of social sector besides announcing resumption of free wheat distribution amongst Tharis. We understand that such initiatives have only remained on the paper and nothing practical has been or is being done to bring improvement in the lives of the poor people in Thar. In fact had anything been done for Thar, the situation there would have improved to some extent. Now as the matter is seized with the apex court we expect that it will pass an appropriate order making it incumbent upon the relevant quarters to not only improve healthcare and education facilities and provide clean drinking water in the area in a specific time period but also come up with a clear roadmap for the overall socio-economic uplift of the people of Tharparkar.

Related