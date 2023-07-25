LAHORE – Widespread rains across Pakistan on Tuesday disrupted routine life by causing urban flooding, traffic jams, power outages and suspension of flight operation.

Rainfall of varying intensities, however, provided some respite to the people from the prevailing muggy weather.

The relief was short-lived in a number of cities as high humidity after the stoppage of rains again turned the weather sultry, causing people to sweat profusely.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more monsoon rains during the week with occasional gaps.

Rain-wind/thundershower with heavy fall at few places occurred in Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Sindh, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) during last 24 hours

Punjab: Okara 127, Kasur 106, Rawalpindi (Kacheri 70, Chaklala 62, Shamsabad 12), Sialkot (A/p 41, city 03), Gujrat 26, Islamabad (Bokra 25, Z.P 07, Islamabad A/p 05, Golra 04, Saidpur 02), Murree 16, Bahawalpur City 15, Bahawalpur A/p 11, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal 07, Sargodha City 05, Multan and R Y Khan 03 each, D G Khan, Gujranwala, Jhang, Khanewal, Khanpur and Lahore 01 each.

Sindh: Thatta 94, Tando Jam 79, Khairpur 63, Sukkur 45, Badin 43, Jacobabad 37, Hyderabad 30, Nawabshah 27, Mohenjo Daro 22, Rohri 20, Karachi 19, Padidan 19, Larkana 11, Dadu 10, Mithi 05 and Sakrand 04.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Bannu 78, Kakul 31, Peshawar City 30, Bacha Khan 08, Saidu Sharif 05, Cherat 02, Kalam 01.

Balochistan: Sibbi 65, Bar Khan 54, Kalat 13, Ormara 10, Lasbella 0 8, Panjgur 05, Turbat 02, Quetta 01.

Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 36, Muzaffarabad (A/p 30, City 26) and Rawalakot 13.

Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 18 and Skardu 03.

According to synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating central and southern parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over upper parts.

Under the influence of these conditions, widespread rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad and Punjab including Pothohar region during Tuesday night.

Rains are also expected at scattered places in Sindh, east/south Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan during the period.

Heavy falls are also likely to occur in northeast/eastern Punjab and northeast Balochistan during the forecast period.

On Wednesday, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in northeast/south Punjab, Pothohar region, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Heavy falls are likely to occur in northeast/south Punjab and northeast Balochistan during the forecast period.

Rain-wind/thundershower is also likely at isolated places in upper Sindh.

Rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, Gwadar, Panjgur, Kharan, Noushki, Washuk, Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah on Tuesday night and Wednesday with occasional gaps.

Rains are also expected in Dera Ghazi khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta and Karachi during the period.

Rain/wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is also expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khusab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan till July 30 with occasional gaps.

Impacts and Advises:

Heavy rains may generate flash flooding in Balochistan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan on 25th & 26th July and in Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi/Islamabad during 26th to 28th July.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in low lying areas of Sukkur, Larkana, Qamber Shehdad Kot, Noushero Feroze and Dadu on 25th/26th July.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad from 25th to 28th July and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet period.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Tourists and travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

Wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels etc.

General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/heavy rains.