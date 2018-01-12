Morality & ethics can save from social evils: First Lady

Interaction with girl students

First Lady Begum Mehmooda Mamnoon Hussain Thursday said adhering to the principles of morality can save one from many social evils as Islam greatly emphasizes on good conduct and ethics. Begum Mehmooda expressed these views in an interaction with girl school students here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The event was part of the series of the First Lady’s meetings with young girls with an aim to focus on their moral grooming in additional to their academic education.

Begum Mehmooda said good conduct not only confined to dealing with others while demonstrating good manners but also included other virtues including faith, belief in oneness of Allah, offering prayers and fasting and righteous deeds.

She said besides, morality also included truth and honesty in public dealing, respect towards elders and affection for young ones, good behavior with neighbours, relatives and acquaintances, ensuring justice among people, belief in life-here-after, recitation of Quran, abiding by principles of Islam, fulfillment of rights of people and refraining from earnings by illegal means and wealth of widows and orphans.

She mentioned that the entire life of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) was a reflection of good deeds, who always respected elders and loved children. For this reason, the Prophet (PbuH) was regarded with high esteem even by the non-Muslims, she added.

Begum Mehmooda mentioned a saying by Prophet Muhammad (PbuH) where he said that a man with good deeds was similar to the one who fasts and offers Tahajjud (pre-dawn prayers).

She called upon the girl students to achieve the worldly education of their choice, however stressed not to fall prey to alien culture and instead follow their own traditions.

She asked them to spend their lives in accordance with the Islamic values so that the society gradually developed on lines of strong ethical values. The First Lady also urged upon the teachers to take lead and become examples for their students.

She also responded to various queries by the students and announced to continue holding such meetings with special focus on the ethical grooming of girls.—APP