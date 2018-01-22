Moral defeat of Kejriwal

The Indian Election Commission’s recommendation to President Ram Nath Kovind to disqualify 20 legislators of the Arvind Kejriwal-led ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi over corruption, has come as a huge blow to the party. Though the development does not threaten the AAP government as it has 66 MLAs in the 70-member Assembly, with the halfway mark being 36, it is a moral defeat of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

It is shocking that a party that had been campaigning against corruption and trying to promote honesty, has lost half of its cabinet ministers because of corruption charges. It reflects how the country is affected by corruption.

ASIF IQBAL QASMI

Hyderabad, India

